Adoption of tech got covid boost: Satya Nadella

“What we were going to think about in 2030 is probably going to be true in 2025," Nadella said. “We have seen tremendous structural change...Any company that has digital technology at its core is going to be more resilient and faster to transform and adapt to any tail event," he said in conversation with Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, at the ongoing Resurgence TiEcon Delhi–NCR event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}