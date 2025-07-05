ADR moves Supreme Court against ECI’s directive to Bihar voter roll revision, cites ‘risk of mass disenfranchisement’

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by the Association for Democratic Reforms challenging the Election Commission of India's directive to conduct a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar, as reported by LiveLaw.

Advertisement

The ECI's order is arbitrary and could potentially lead to the disenfranchisement of millions of voters.

The plea argues that the ECI's order is arbitrary and could potentially lead to the disenfranchisement of millions of voters, LiveLaw reported.

According to the Election Commission, the first visit of the Booth Level Officers (BLOS) to nearly 1.5 crore households in the state was completed ON Friday and over 87 per cent Enumeration Forms (i.e. 6,86,17,932) out of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been distributed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted in the state.

Advertisement

The remaining houses could be locked, or belong to deceased electors, migrants, or those who may be travelling.

Since the BLO shall be visiting the houses of the electors three times during the exercise, these figures are likely to increase further.

The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal, as well as on the ECINET App. Electors can upload the filled forms themselves on the ECINET App. Besides, 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAS) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process, ANI reported.

As on July 2, BJP has appointed 52,689 BLAS, followed by 47,504 of RJD, 34,669 of JD(U), 16,500 of INC, 1913 of Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, 1271 of CPI(ML)L, 1153 of Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas), 578 of CPI(M), 270 of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party besides others such as BSP (74), NPP (3) and AAP (1). Each BLA can submit up to 50 certified forms per day.

Advertisement

Verification will commence vigorously from August 2, 2025, onwards, following the publication of the draft electoral rolls. Based on the published Draft of Electoral Rolls, Claims and Objections will be received from any political parties or any member of the public from 2nd August 2025 onwards.

The final electoral rolls will be published on September 30, 2025. Appeals can also be filed thereafter with the DM and the CEO.