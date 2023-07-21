comScore
Billionaire netas of India: Who is richest, and who has lowest assets? Where does your MLA stand? Full list here

 2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:43 AM IST Livemint , Written By Alka Jain

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in India with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, while a BJP MLA from West Bengal has the lowest assets worth ₹1,700.

The Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report on the asset of Indian MLAs after analyzing 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories. In India, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth 1,413 crore, according to the ADR report. 

However, a BJP MLA from West Bengal has the lowest assets worth 1,700 in the country. Among the richest MLAs in India, four legislators belong to Congress, while three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Take a look at the lists of top MLAs with the highest and lowest assets, 

List of MLAs with the highest assets in India

1) DK Shivakumar (INC): Kanakapura, Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth 1,413 crore. 

2) KH Puttaswamy Gowda (IND): Gauribidanur, Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth 1,267 crore. 

3) Priyakrishna (INC): Govindarajanagar, Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth 1,156 crore. 

4) N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP): Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh 2019; Total assets worth 668 crore. 

5) Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP): Mansa, Gujarat 2022; Total assets worth 661 crore. 

6) Suresha BS (INC): Hebbal, Karnataka 2023; Total assets worth 648 crore. 

7) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP): Pulivendla, Andhra Pradesh 2019; Total assets worth 510 crore. 

8) Parag Shah (BJP): Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra 2019; Total assets worth 500 crore

9) T.S. Baba (INC):  Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh 2018, Total assets worth 500 crore

10) Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP): Malabar Hill, Maharashtra 2019; Total assets worth 441 crore. 

List of MLAs with the lowest assets in India

1) Nirmal Kumar Dhara (BJP):  Indus (SC), West Bengal 2021; Total assets worth 1,700.

2) Makaranda Muduli (IND): Rayagada, Odisha 2019; Total assets worth 15,000.

3) Narinder Pal Singh Sawna (AAP): Fazilka, Punjab 2022; Total assets worth 18,370.

4) Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP): Sangrur, Punjab 2022; Total assets worth 24,409.

5) Mangal Kalindi (JMM): Jugsalai (SC), Jharkhand 2019; Total assets worth 30,000.

6) Pundarikakshya Saha (AITC): Nabadwip, West Bengal 2021; Total assets worth 30,423. 

7) Ram Kumar Yadav (INC): Chandrapur, Chhattisgarh 2018; Total assets worth 30,464. 

8) Anil Kumar Anil Pradhan (SP): Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh 2022; Total assets worth 30,496.

9) Ram Dangore (BJP): Pandhana (ST), Madhya Pradesh 2018; Total assets worth 50,749. 

10) Vinod Bhiva Nikole (CPI(M)): Dahanu (ST), Maharashtra 2019; Total assets worth 51,082. 

On the other hand, the ADR report also revealed that around 44% of sitting MLAs in India have criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women, against them. Of 4,001 MLAs analyzed, 1,777 legislators have been charged with various criminal cases. 

The report also stated that Delhi tops the list for the highest percentage of MLAs with serious criminal cases. A total of 37 MLAs, out of a total of 70 (around 53%), in the national capital have serious criminal cases against them. 

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 07:52 AM IST
