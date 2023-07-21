Billionaire netas of India: Who is richest, and who has lowest assets? Where does your MLA stand? Full list here2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:43 AM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in India with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, while a BJP MLA from West Bengal has the lowest assets worth ₹1,700.
The Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report on the asset of Indian MLAs after analyzing 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories. In India, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, according to the ADR report.
