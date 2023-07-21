Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in India with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, while a BJP MLA from West Bengal has the lowest assets worth ₹1,700.
The Association of Democratic Reforms has released a report on the asset of Indian MLAs after analyzing 4001 sitting MLAs from 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories. In India, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is the richest MLA in the country with assets worth ₹1,413 crore, according to the ADR report.
However, a BJP MLA from West Bengal has the lowest assets worth ₹1,700 in the country. Among the richest MLAs in India, four legislators belong to Congress, while three are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Take a look at the lists of top MLAs with the highest and lowest assets,
On the other hand, the ADR report also revealed that around 44% of sitting MLAs in India have criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, and crimes against women, against them. Of 4,001 MLAs analyzed, 1,777 legislators have been charged with various criminal cases.
The report also stated that Delhi tops the list for the highest percentage of MLAs with serious criminal cases. A total of 37 MLAs, out of a total of 70 (around 53%), in the national capital have serious criminal cases against them.
