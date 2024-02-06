The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday declared Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction as the “real" Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and directed the Sharad Pawar group to take a new name and logo for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state. Reacting to the verdict, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter and Baramati MP, said there is an 'adrishya shakti' in the country which is doing all this.

Allotting the NCP symbol ‘Wall Clock’ to the group led by Ajit Pawar, the EC said in case Sharad Pawar's faction fails to do as directed by 4 pm on February 7, 2024, all the MLAs claiming allegiance to the former Union minister will be treated as independents. Also Read | Ajit Pawar's faction is real Nationalist Congress Party, declares EC Reacting to the verdict, Ajit Pawar said, “We humbly accept the order of the Election Commission of India. The ECI has accepted the submissions made by our counsels and we thank the ECI." Reacting to the verdict, Supriya Sule said the party would definitely go to the Supreme Court against the verdict. "...Our documents were fine. The founder member and founder leader of this party is only Sharad Pawar...But the atmosphere is something else right now. There is an 'adrishya shakti' in the country which is doing all this. We will fight...We will definitely go to Supreme Court...," Sule said. "...I think what happened with Shiv Sena is what is happening with us today. So, this is not a new order. Just the names have been changed but the content is the same..." she said.

Sule further said,"...The 'tod-mod' politics that is going on in this country is beyond the Constitution. What is happening is not good for democracy...ICE - Income Tax, CBI, ED - is being used by this government and parties and families are being broken. This is an ongoing trend in this country. This will have to be fought against," the MP from Baramati stated.

When asked about an alternate name and symbol that has to be submitted by the Sharad Pawar faction to the EC, Supriya Sule said, "We will do that tomorrow..."

Reaction of Shiv Sena UBT over EC decision

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey said, “First the EC said that the Shiv Sena belongs to Eknath Shinde... Now they have said that the NCP belongs to Ajit Pawar... The whole nation knows that NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999... We already knew this would happen... Sharad Pawar will go to the Supreme Court... The democracy is finished in this country... We have faith in the Supreme Court..."