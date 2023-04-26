Advance booking for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 opens, film sells 50,000 tickets1 min read . 07:18 PM IST
The second installment of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan aka Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release on the cinema screens on 28 April, 2023.
Starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan and others in the pivotal roles, the movie maker has started advance booking and before the release, the film has done a solid business.
The advance booking began on 24 April and within just two days, the makers collected ₹2 crore at the box office.
According to a report, published by Dainik Jagran, thousand tickets have been sold already. It is to be known that the PS-2 will also be released in IMAX format.
In the PS-2, apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Trisha Krishnan, this time key roles will also be played by Aishwarya Lekshmi. For the movie, AR Rahman has given the music.
Earlier, the PS-1 was released on 30 September, 2023. The PS-2 will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
