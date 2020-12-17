Advance corporate tax collection jumps 49% to 1.09 lakh crore in Q3

MUMBAI : Further adding to the recovery signals, advance tax payment by companies has shown a massive 49% growth to ₹1,09,506 crore in the third quarter this fiscal, a CBDT source has said.

The increase can primarily be attributed to the low-base last fiscal when the government had slashed corporation tax rates to a record low of 25% in the Q3, leading to lower tax payout by companies.

During the same quarter last fiscal, corporate advance tax stood at ₹73,126 crore.

The gross tax collection stood at ₹7,33,715 crore, while net mop-up was ₹5,87,605 crore in the quarter, the source told PTI on Thursday.

During the quarter, the department has refunded ₹1,46,109 crore, which is less than 8.1% from ₹1,58,988 crore in Q3 of FY20.

Overall advance corporate tax stood at ₹2,39,125 crore so far this year, down 4.9% from ₹2,51,382 crore as the first two quarters bore the brunt of the lockdown.

Advance personal income tax on the year-on-year basis this quarter declined 5.6% to ₹31,054 crore from ₹32,910 crore, the source said, adding the same so far this fiscal stood at ₹60,491 crore, down 10.4% from ₹67,542 crore.

