Advance corporate tax collection jumps 49% to 1.09 lakh crore in Q3
A customer counts Indian rupee banknotes inside the Umedmal Tilokchand (U.T) Zaveri jewelry store during the festival of Dhanteras at the Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. India�s main holiday season -- culminating Saturday with�Diwali, the festival of lights -- appears to be giving a much needed boost to demand, with online retail sales to business activity indicators signaling Asia�s third-largest economy is recovering. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Advance corporate tax collection jumps 49% to 1.09 lakh crore in Q3

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST PTI

The gross tax collection stood at 7,33,715 crore, while net mop-up was 5,87,605 crore in the quarter

MUMBAI : Further adding to the recovery signals, advance tax payment by companies has shown a massive 49% growth to 1,09,506 crore in the third quarter this fiscal, a CBDT source has said.

Further adding to the recovery signals, advance tax payment by companies has shown a massive 49% growth to 1,09,506 crore in the third quarter this fiscal, a CBDT source has said.

The increase can primarily be attributed to the low-base last fiscal when the government had slashed corporation tax rates to a record low of 25% in the Q3, leading to lower tax payout by companies.

The increase can primarily be attributed to the low-base last fiscal when the government had slashed corporation tax rates to a record low of 25% in the Q3, leading to lower tax payout by companies.

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

During the same quarter last fiscal, corporate advance tax stood at 73,126 crore.

The gross tax collection stood at 7,33,715 crore, while net mop-up was 5,87,605 crore in the quarter, the source told PTI on Thursday.

During the quarter, the department has refunded 1,46,109 crore, which is less than 8.1% from 1,58,988 crore in Q3 of FY20.

Overall advance corporate tax stood at 2,39,125 crore so far this year, down 4.9% from 2,51,382 crore as the first two quarters bore the brunt of the lockdown.

Advance personal income tax on the year-on-year basis this quarter declined 5.6% to 31,054 crore from 32,910 crore, the source said, adding the same so far this fiscal stood at 60,491 crore, down 10.4% from 67,542 crore.

