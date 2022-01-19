Advance rulings can now be sought by e-mail

The scheme is meant to cutting short personal interaction between the income tax department and taxpayers. It says that hearing before the Board will be held through video conferencing and all communication between the Board and the taxpayer or the income tax authorities will take place in electronic mode. Considering majority of applicants for an advance ruling are non-residents, the e-advance ruling scheme would help non-resident applicants participate in these proceedings without having to travelling for it, explained Rakesh Nangia, chairman of Nangia Andersen India, a consultancy. “However, implementation will be key to success of the scheme and the authorities would need to ensure that adequate opportunity of hearing, albeit through video conferencing, is provided to the applicants," said Nangia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}