Advanced Vande Bharat trains will run with speed of 200 kmph: Vaishnaw

"The next version of Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in Marathwada. Nearly 1,600 coaches will be manufactured at the facility in Latur. Each coach will cost ₹8 crore to 9 crores. The project will create opportunities for companies located in a radius of 400 km to 500 km," he stated as quoted by PTI.

