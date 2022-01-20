India successfully test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore.

“The missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven," according to the defence sources quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on 11 January DRDO successfully test-fired a naval variant of the advanced supersonic BrahMos cruise missile from a stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said the missile hit the designated target "precisely".

"Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. Missile hit the designated target ship precisely," the DRDO tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy's "mission readiness".

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

