Advantage fans! IPL 2023 free streaming likely to bring record viewership, higher than FIFA 20222 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 09:12 PM IST
JioCinema experienced a surge in users in November 2022 when the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup became available to stream for free.
The IPL 2023 brings a huge advantage for fans. This year, the matches will be available for free on JioCinema, which is expected to boost viewership. Previously, the viewers had to subscribe to Disney Hotstar to watch the event. And owing to the free streaming, the advertisers anticipate a record-high viewership this year.
