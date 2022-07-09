Nagaland higher education and tribal affairs minister Temjen Imna Along is gaining a lot attention for his unique take on racism which the people of northeast generally face due to thier physical features. Temjen Imna Along said it is true that people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp. At an event, the video of which has gone viral, the BJP leader said there are many benefits of having smaller eyes.

"Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said amid applause.

The video went viral instantly and was also shared by many people. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the video and wrote, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form." Temjen Imna Along replied to his tweet and thanked him. "Thanks for making the voice of the people of the northeast to all," Temjen Imna Along wrote to the journalist who first shared the video on Twitter.