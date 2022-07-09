Advantages of having small eyes: Nagaland minister's viral speech | Watch video1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Nagaland higher education and tribal affairs minister Temjen Imna Along is gaining a lot attention for his unique take on racism which the people of northeast generally face due to thier physical features. Temjen Imna Along said it is true that people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp. At an event, the video of which has gone viral, the BJP leader said there are many benefits of having smaller eyes.