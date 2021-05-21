Adverse weather to inflate project costs in west India

“Given the cyclonic activity in the region, project developers will have to focus on securing their assets. Historically, the ratio of cyclones emerging in the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal region has been 7:3. Over the last three years, we are witnessing a sudden increase in the number of cyclones over the Arabian Sea due to increasing temperature," said Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at weather forecasting company Skymet. “Also, we are now seeing monsoon patterns changing as well with the amount of rainfall increasing over Gujarat and Rajasthan, leading to heavy flooding," Palawat said.

