Advertising and promotion spend by corporates may see 20-30% decline in FY21

“The covid-19 pandemic led to a complete washout of the first quarter earnings (FY21) of most players operating in India, with minimal growth in selective sectors during July-September. Hence, nearly all companies are undertaking cost cutting measures and advertising spends being a discretionary spend, are being sharply reduced. …Television was the only medium for advertisers to resort to, but with weak economic activity and revival expected to be quite distant, advertising spending may stay muted until Q3-FY22. The impact of this black swan event of covid-19, on the advertising - driven media and entertainment sector shall be far reaching," the rating agency said in a note on 2 September.