Advisory panel on steel holds first meet, deliberates on issues faced by sector

The purpose of forming advisory committees is to ensure active participation of stakeholders, to listen to the issues and decide possible course of action which will ensure success of the steel sector
New Delhi: The first meeting of the advisory committees for integrated steel plants and secondary steel industry, chaired by steel and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday decided to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the steel sector.
Eminent members of the steel industry, associations, academia, and senior retired officials from the government are members of the committees.
The minister emphasised that the mantra of the government is to make decision-making participatory.
The purpose of forming advisory committees is to ensure active participation of stakeholders, to listen to the issues and decide possible course of action which will ensure success of the steel sector. There is a great amount of interplay between various other sectors including logistics, coal and mines, and states.
Both the committees identified issues to be dealt with on a priority basis.
Scindia urged the industry to take active part in the committees and said that the periodicity of the meetings will depend upon the industry’s desire to push forward to resolve issues common to the sector.
The committee members assured full cooperation for robust development of the sector and achieving the targets set in the National Steel Policy 2017.
