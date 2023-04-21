As Twitter wound down its legacy verified program several prominent personalities have seen their blue checkmarks vanish overnight. The development prompted a slew of humorous and somewhat befuddled reactions from celebrities. Some including actor Amitabh Bachchan even noted that they had already made the relevant payments. The blue tick had served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

“Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?" Bachchan asked in Hindi.

But while a verification mark is hardly the only factor setting Bachchan's account apart, fake handles imitating the actor have indeed become a tad more active since the blue tick disappeared.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

“Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu (who touched my blue tick...Elon (Musk), you stay there, I am coming)," joked actor Shahid Kapoor.

He shared a photo of himself essaying the role of Kabir Singh to underscore his point.

"Preeti ko mat bhool jana bhai," a social media user quipped in response.

Mere blue tick ko kisne touch kiya… Elon, tu wahi ruk main aaraha hu.



Haha 😂 https://t.co/fuzsEUds9o — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took a slightly different approach to the situation, posting a selfie as interim ‘verification’.

“As of now, this is my blue tick verification!" he wrote.

As of now, this is my blue tick verification! 😬 https://t.co/BSk5U0zKkp pic.twitter.com/OEqBTM1YL2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Other B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, politicians CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among those lost their verified blue ticks this week.

Currently the only individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android.

(With inputs from agencies)