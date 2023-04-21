As Twitter wound down its legacy verified program several prominent personalities have seen their blue checkmarks vanish overnight. The development prompted a slew of humorous and somewhat befuddled reactions from celebrities. Some including actor Amitabh Bachchan even noted that they had already made the relevant payments. The blue tick had served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

