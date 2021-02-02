OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Aero India 2021: BEL to showcase 30 products developed under Atmanirbhar Bharat
Bengaluru: Visitors watch various aircrafts on static display during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb.2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_02_2021_000085B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Visitors watch various aircrafts on static display during rehearsals for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb.2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI02_02_2021_000085B) (PTI)

Aero India 2021: BEL to showcase 30 products developed under Atmanirbhar Bharat

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 05:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • BEL will present its land and naval products and systems, comprising QRSAM radars
  • The PSU will also display communication and laser-based products, including MODEM for a troposcatter communication system

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is ready to display its state-of-the-art products and systems during upcoming Aero India.

"The products and systems are clustered as airborne and space application, satellite and space application, products and systems for self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), high-performance computing and artificial intelligence systems, land and naval products and systems, communication and laser-based products, non-defence/diversification and outdoor display products," said the ministry of defence in a statement on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(Photo: Reuters)

Sputnik V Covid vaccine 91.6% effective in Phase-III trial: Peer-reviewed data

4 min read . 06:18 PM IST
Police have erected concrete barricades, spread concertina wire and hammered long metal spikes at the key protests sites on the outskirts of the capital where tens of thousands of farmers have been gathering since late Nov

Delhi fortifies borders, arrests dozens as farm protests simmer

2 min read . 05:41 PM IST
The move has the potential to end the illegal diversion of an estimated 40% of the subsidized kerosene allocated to states for adulteration of diesel. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint <br />

Subsidy on kerosene eliminated via small price hike, now priced at market rates

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
GatewayRail’s train was also one of the two that were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Indian Railways operates double-stack ‘python train’ service on the Western DFC

1 min read . 05:06 PM IST

In addition, the defence PSU will also showcase its R&D capabilities by demonstrating some of its new products and technologies.

"The technologies are in the area of airborne and space/satellite application, and include self-protection suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), handheld field signal generator, airborne and ground spread spectrum modem, backpack anti-drone system, BE NAVIC 705, compact time reference server (airborne), VPX architecture based SDR for airborne platforms and airborne sonar," the statement added.

"In total, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative will be on display, including airborne missile electronics, receivers for EW systems, 2KW fuel cell, FO Gyro based sensor packaged unit, Athremal laser transmitter, IR jammer, call manager and media gateway, C-band tropo power amplifier and IR seekers missiles," it added.

Other innovative solutions and artificial intelligence systems on display in the area of high-performance computing will include RRO (software-based solution), secure video conferencing solution, generic networking system, imagery solution for defence and civilian application, automatic train supervision system for DMRC and maritime rescue coordination centre besides others.

BEL will present its land and naval products and systems, comprising QRSAM radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), coastal surveillance system, GBMES, single combat vehicle (QRSAM), weapon control system, etc.

The PSU will also display communication and laser-based products, including MODEM for a troposcatter communication system, encryptors, frequency modulated continuous- wave (FMCW) radar for fog vision and drone guard systems for railways, 4G secure phone and 5G tablet PC, high power fibre laser, Li-Fi high-speed communication system and software-defined radio under communication and electro-optics segments.

Besides, products for non-application like ventilators and dialysis machine, smart city platforms with IoT components, etc. will also be showcased. The highlight of BEL’s outdoor display will be mini shelter-based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APAR on 4 x 4), WLR (mountain version) and anti-drone System.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout