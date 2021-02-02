Aero India 2021: BEL to showcase 30 products developed under Atmanirbhar Bharat

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is ready to display its state-of-the-art products and systems during upcoming Aero India .

"The products and systems are clustered as airborne and space application, satellite and space application, products and systems for self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), high-performance computing and artificial intelligence systems, land and naval products and systems, communication and laser-based products, non-defence/diversification and outdoor display products," said the ministry of defence in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, the defence PSU will also showcase its R&D capabilities by demonstrating some of its new products and technologies.

"The technologies are in the area of airborne and space/satellite application, and include self-protection suite with DIRCM (with foreign ToT), handheld field signal generator, airborne and ground spread spectrum modem, backpack anti-drone system, BE NAVIC 705, compact time reference server (airborne), VPX architecture based SDR for airborne platforms and airborne sonar," the statement added.

"In total, about 30 products and systems developed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative will be on display, including airborne missile electronics, receivers for EW systems, 2KW fuel cell, FO Gyro based sensor packaged unit, Athremal laser transmitter, IR jammer, call manager and media gateway, C-band tropo power amplifier and IR seekers missiles," it added.

Other innovative solutions and artificial intelligence systems on display in the area of high-performance computing will include RRO (software-based solution), secure video conferencing solution, generic networking system, imagery solution for defence and civilian application, automatic train supervision system for DMRC and maritime rescue coordination centre besides others.

BEL will present its land and naval products and systems, comprising QRSAM radars (BFMR and BSR), BFSR-XR AESA, DDR (FMCW), coastal surveillance system, GBMES, single combat vehicle (QRSAM), weapon control system, etc.

The PSU will also display communication and laser-based products, including MODEM for a troposcatter communication system, encryptors, frequency modulated continuous- wave (FMCW) radar for fog vision and drone guard systems for railways, 4G secure phone and 5G tablet PC, high power fibre laser, Li-Fi high-speed communication system and software-defined radio under communication and electro-optics segments.

Besides, products for non-application like ventilators and dialysis machine, smart city platforms with IoT components, etc. will also be showcased. The highlight of BEL’s outdoor display will be mini shelter-based Mini C4I system, Atulya (ADFCR), CTFCR (X-APAR on 4 x 4), WLR (mountain version) and anti-drone System.

