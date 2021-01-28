Aero India 2021: Bengaluru airport to be partially shut. Check schedule

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will partially suspend its commercial flight operations from 30 January to 5 February for rehearsals and the main show of Aero India 2021 , the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL) has said in a statement.

"In order to ensure safety and pave the way for the success of the event, Bengaluru Airport will partially close commercial flight operations and also standby as the diversionary airport for flying display during the days of practice and the main show," BIAL said.

The Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 February at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Commercial flight operations will be halted at KIA during the aerial display times for both rehearsals and the actual airshow. KIA will also be a standby as the diversionary airport for flying displays during the days of practice and the main show.

BIAL in a statement said that it is working with airlines and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.

"To avoid passenger inconvenience, the respective airlines will share timely communication on the change in airport operations and the revised flight timings during the Aero India show," it added.

It further said that ancillary support such as airport taxis and bus services will be aligned to accommodate the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. Information on airport operations will be made available on the BIAL website (www.bengaluruairport.com).

It also advised passengers to check with the respective airlines on the status of their flights.

The Aero India 2021 edition will be the first global air show organised in the Covid era.

This year, Asia's largest aerospace exhibition would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually. As per the organisers, the 2021 edition will be held on an indigenously developed virtual exhibition platform on a hybrid model.

A negative coronavirus (RT-PCR) test has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennial Aero India-2021 show at the Indian Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

"Whoever wishes to attend the event has to have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report without which there will be no entry," Air Commodore Shailender Sood, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, said while speaking to reporters.

The test report has to be taken 72 hours prior to the show, organisers said.

With agency inputs

