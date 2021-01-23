Subscribe
Home >News >India >Aero India: 2021 edition to go hybrid, negative Covid-19 test report must
Preparations underway for the Aero India 2021, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

Aero India: 2021 edition to go hybrid, negative Covid-19 test report must

1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The next edition of Aero India, considered Asia's largest aerospace exhibition, will be held in its traditional venue of Bengaluru from 3 to 5 February
  • This year, Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually

The Aero India 2021 edition, scheduled to be held next month, will be the first global air show organised in the Covid era.

The Aero India 2021 edition, scheduled to be held next month, will be the first global air show organised in the Covid era.

Other air shows, such as the Australian International Air Show and Paris Air show, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Asia's largest aerospace exhibition would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually. As per the organisers, the 2021 edition will be held on an indigenously developed virtual exhibition platform on a hybrid model.

According to organisers, 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su30 MKI would participate in the flight display on an inaugural day while there would be 63 aircraft on static display.

The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiran aircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participating for the first time in this biennial event.

Negative Covid test report mandatory

A negative coronavirus (RT-PCR) test has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennial Aero India-2021 show at the Indian Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru from 3 February to 5 February.

"Whoever wishes to attend the event has to have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report without which there will be no entry," Air Commodore Shailender Sood, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Yelahanka, said while speaking to reporters.

The test report has to be taken 72 hours prior to the show, organisers said.

In view of coronavirus, to control the crowd at the exhibition areas, only 15,000 people would be allowed and in the Air Display Visual Area. Isolation centres have also been set up.

The Yelahanka Air Base is decked up for the biennial event. A gallery for spectators has been erected for the viewers, and the runway cleaned up.

