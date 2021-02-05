Aero India 2021: President Kovind calls event an 'unprecedented success'

Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, adding that it is the world's first mega event of this kind to be held in a hybrid format.

"Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I'm told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies participated, many more across the world got associated virtually. It's world's first mega event of this kind to be held in a hybrid format," said President Kovind at the valedictory ceremony of the event in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

"The past year has been a time of unprecedented hardships due to Covid-19. Its adverse impacts have been felt in all walks of life over the world. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I'm happy that Aero India 2021 has been organised successfully," he added.

He further said: "I have also been told that 201 new business partnerships have been developed in the form of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), agreements and collaborations among various nations and companies."

Government of India had on Wednesday formally sealed in what is being dubbed as the "Biggest Make-in-India" deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

This deal is being deemed as the biggest ever indigenous defence procurement programme, according to officials.

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show was organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from 3 to 5 February at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Since its inception in 1996, Bengaluru has been hosting the event.

Held every two years, Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with delegations and industries from across the globe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via