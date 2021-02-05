Aero India 2021: President Kovind calls event an 'unprecedented success'

"Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I'm told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies participated, many more across the world got associated virtually. It's world's first mega event of this kind to be held in a hybrid format," said President Kovind at the valedictory ceremony of the event in Bengaluru.

