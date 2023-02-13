Aero India 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Bengaluru. The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

Aero India 2023 witnessed participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.

Aero India 2023 exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Here are some of the mean flying machines that the audience can see during the event:

Su-57E: Multifunctional 5th generation aircraft system

Su-57E Perspective multirole fighter which is designed for execution of a wide range of combat tasks while operating against aerial, ground and surface targets day-and-night with the use of the up-to-date progressive guided and unguided weaponry.

The fighter is equipped with the most advanced avionics suite, armament and self-defense complexes. Advanced intelligent support of the fighter and high level of automation ensure effective piloting of the aircraft and execution of the whole range of combat tasks with one pilot.

Upgraded Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters

At the air show, Russia will also demonstrate the upgraded Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters and Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft that enjoy strong demand on the world market and in the Asia-Pacific region today, it said.

Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone

The Orlan-30 is intended for conducting aerial reconnaissance, searching for, detecting and identifying objects in the visible or infrared range

Russia will also feature the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone at the Aero India 2023 air show for the first time abroad.

F/A-18F Super Hornet

The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy's most advanced frontline carrier-based, multi-role strike fighter available today, will be on static display, according to the US Consulate General release.

The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the newest highly capable, affordable and available tactical aircraft in U.S. Navy inventory. The Super Hornet is the backbone of the U.S. Navy carrier air wing now and for decades to come.

The combat-proven Super Hornet delivers cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability, outdistancing current and emerging threats well into the future. The Super Hornet has the capability, flexibility and performance necessary to modernize the air or naval aviation forces of any country. Two versions of the Super Hornet – the single-seat E model and the two-seat F model – are able to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions, according to the company release.

Will F-35 make its debut at Aero India?

According to some media reports, the most advanced fifth generation fighter aircraft F-35 may displayed at the Aero India 2023 , however their is no official confirmation about the same by officials.

Leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the USA Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, TW Metals, LLC, and United Performance Metals