The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on 5 February has issued a revised order clarifying that consumption of non-vegetarian food is allowed within 10 kilometers radius of the air station in Yelahanka.

However, the civic body has said that stringent waste disposal methods should be followed around the air force station.

In the order, BBMP stated, “It was requested to take up the action towards closure of meat/chicken/fish selling activities within 10 km of radius of AFS Yelahika with effect from 30 Jan 23 to 20 Feb 2023. The activities undertaken by your office towards the same are well appreciated and your field officers have started implementation of the same in a well planned manner."

“However a lot of queries have been received by Air Force authorities regarding the restrictions on consumption of non-vegetarian food within 10 kms radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka, the order stated.

Clarifying it, the BBMP wrote, “Closure of all meat chicken/ fish selling shops and slaughter houses within 10 kms radius of Air Force Station Yelahanka upto 20 Feb 2023 is to be ensured."

"Consumption of non-vegetarian food such as meat/chicken/fish may be permitted. However, stringent disposal measures of waste needs to be ensured, to mitigate bird activity in the vicinity of the airfield area towards safe conduct of Aero India 2023," it stated.

Last week, on 27 January, BBMP had passed an order to prohibit the sale of non-veg food within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station in view of Aero India show. BBMP officials had told ANI that the decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid air mishaps

The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17.

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered of which 633 are Indian and 98 are foreign. Earlier in 2021, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated.

US defence major Lockheed Martin will showcase its F-21 fighter jet, S-92 multi-role helicopter, MH-60R Romeo multi-mission chopper and anti-tank weapon Javelin, among others, at the upcoming Aero-India exhibition in Bengaluru, as reported by PTI.

Almost all leading aerospace companies around the world are expected to attend the event at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in a total area of around 35,000 sq metres. Lockheed Martin has been pitching its F-21 aircraft as the best option in the Indian Air Force's hunt for 114 combat jets.

The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by PM Modi. Being one of the premier aerospace exhibition, Aero India has held 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.

Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.

Here are the ticket prices for Aero India 2023

The price ticket for general visitor (for Exhibition and ADVA) is ₹2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitor, the price of the ticket is ₹1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.

The Business visitor tickets is priced at ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. The charges for all types of passes are inclusive of GST.