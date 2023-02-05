Aero India 2023: BBMP revises order, allows consumption of non-veg food around Yelahanka stadium. Details here
- The civic body has, however, said that stringent waste disposal methods should be followed around the air force station.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on 5 February has issued a revised order clarifying that consumption of non-vegetarian food is allowed within 10 kilometers radius of the air station in Yelahanka.
