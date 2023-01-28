Aero India 2023: Sale of non-veg food prohibited within 10 Km radius of show venue in Bengaluru2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:24 AM IST
- Aero India 2023: As per the order, meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants will remain closed from 30 January-20 February.
Aero India 2023: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on 27 January passed an order to prohibit the sale of non-veg food within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station in view of Aero India show.
