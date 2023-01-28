Aero India 2023: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on 27 January passed an order to prohibit the sale of non-veg food within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station in view of Aero India show.

As per the order, meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants will remain closed from 30 January-20 February.

The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17.

"It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20", the order by BBMP stated.

Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and the rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, it said.

BBMP officials told ANI that the decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid air mishaps.

Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered of which 633 are Indian and 98 are foreign. Earlier in 2021, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated.

The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by PM Modi. Being one of the premier aerospace exhibition, Aero India has held 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.

Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.

Ticket prices for Aero India 2023

There are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones is valid for single day with multiple entry.

The price ticket for general visitor (for Exhibition and ADVA) is ₹2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitor, the price of the ticket is ₹1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.

The Business visitor tickets is priced at ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. The charges for all types of passes are inclusive of GST.