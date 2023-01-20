Aero India 2023 to begin in Bengaluru from 13-17 February. Check ticket price and other details here2 min read . 07:06 AM IST
- Aero India 2023: The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Aero India 2023 will be begin from next month. The 14th edition will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru from 13-17 February.
The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by PM Modi. Being one of the premier aerospace exhibition, Aero India has held 13 successful editions in Bengaluru since 1996.
This five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.
Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.
As per the Aero India website, a total of 737 exhibitors have registered so far to participate in the 5 day event. Of the 737 exhibitors, 643 are Indian exhibitors, while 94 are from 30 foreign countries.
Earlier in 2021, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated.
Here's how to book visitor registration / E-Tickets for Aero India 2023:
Visit the Aero India website i.e aeroindia.gov.in
After this, click on Tickets tab
In the drop down, click on Book tickets
Fill the details required, select the type of ticket required.
As per the type of visitor ticket selected, you can now pay the fees
Your Aero India 2023 tickets is now booked.
Ticket prices for Aero India 2023
There are three types of visitor ticket available. General Visitor Ticket, air display viewing area (ADVA) Visitor Ticket and Business Visitor Ticket. The General and ADVA ticket is valid for single day and single entry. However, the Business ones is valid for single day with multiple entry.
The price ticket for general visitor (for Exhibition and ADVA) is ₹2500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals. For ADVA visitor, the price of the ticket is ₹1000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.
The Business visitor tickets is priced at ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and $150 for foreign nationals. The charges for all types of passes are inclusive of GST.
Earlier on 9 January, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had briefed foreign envoys about Aero India 2023. While addressing the ambassadors' round table conference at Aero India 2023, Singh had said that he was hopeful that the conference would surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition.
Mentioning about the previous Aero event, he said that it had witnessed unprecedented attendance with over 600 exhibitors physically and another 108 in virtual mode, 63 countries, and about 3000 Business-2-Business meetings were held.
Singh had said that Aero India is a premier global aviation trade fare, which provides an opportunity for our Aviation-Defence industry, including the aerospace industry, to showcase its products, technologies and solutions to the national decision-makers, as reported by ANI.
Speaking of India's defence manufacturing capabilities, he had said that the country has been working towards enhancing its capabilities particularly in the emerging areas of drones, cyber tech, AI, radars and other equipment.
(With inputs from agencies)
