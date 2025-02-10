Aero India 2025 kicks off today in Bengaluru with Rafale and Tejas aerial displays | 10 points

The Yelahanka Air Force Station is all set for the biennial Aero India show, which will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Themed as 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the five-day extravaganza will showcase India’s aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies, PTI reported.

Here are top five updates: 1. The key highlight among the impressive aerial displays on the inaugural session will be the Tejas Formation comprising Air Chief Marshal A P Singh in one of the aircraft, IAF sources told PTI. It will be followed by ‘Naari Shakti’ formation led by women pilots in Rafale, they said.

2. The interesting aspect of this event is that the US combat aircraft Lockheed Martin F35 and Russia’s Sukhoi-SU-57 are taking part in the Aero India show. “For the first time in history, Aero India 2025 will witness the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft - the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II,” a government statement said.

3. It marks a milestone in global defence collaboration and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes, it added.

4. "To our knowledge, this is the only event where both these aircraft are coming together. F35 will be on the static display on the inaugural day and there could be a flyby event on some later days," an IAF officer said, as reported by PTI. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on the eve of the event, Rajnath Singh described Aero India as a crucial platform, which will drive forward the government’s vision of a strong, capable, secure and self-reliant India.

Here's what Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said… 5. "Aero India is a platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of New India. It is not just crucial for India’s defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation," Singh said in his address.

6. The biennial event will demonstrate India’s defence capabilities and forge global partnerships, he opined. "Our goal is to enhance collaboration in areas of common interest with our friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress. The event is not just a showcase of technology and innovation, but will also serve as a source of inspiration for our youth, fostering scientific temperament and a spirit of innovation," the Defence Minister said.

7. Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India till date, he noted.

8. Singh termed the participation of more than 90 countries as a testament to the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and defence capabilities. “Defence ministers or representatives from about 30 countries have come to participate in this event. The presence of Air Chiefs and Secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event - not just for India, but for the entire international defence community,” the minister said.

9. According to him, post corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, the newly formed companies have started performing exceptionally well in defence production. Singh also expressed confidence that defence production, having crossed the record figure of ₹1.27 lakh crore, will exceed ₹1.60 lakh crore by the end of 2025-26. Defence exports, which touched the record figure of ₹21,000 crore, he said, will surpass ₹30,000 crore.

10. According to the officials, the Aero-2025 will have business days from February 10 to 12, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days for people to witness the show. The event comprises Defence Ministers’ Conclave; CEOs Roundtable; inauguration of India and iDEX Pavilions; Manthan iDEX event; Samarthya Indigenisation event; valedictory function; seminars; breath-taking airshows and an exhibition of aerospace companies.

(With inputs from PTI)