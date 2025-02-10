The 15th edition of the biennial Aero India 2025 show began on Monday, February 10, at the Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru.

The audience were left spellbound as the jets of the Indian Air Force soared with a thunderous roar in the clear sky and performed breathtaking mid-air manoeuvres.

Russian and US stealth fighters Aviation enthusiasts were also thrilled to see Russian and US stealth fighters face-to-face at the Aero India 2025 show.

Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet and the American F-35 Lightning II will be participating in the Daily Aerial Display for all four days of the air show.

A video of the Su-57 Felon taking off from Yelahanka base has gone viral on social media. The jet can be seen performing aerobatic manoeuvres in the sky.

A picture of the Russian and American aircraft sitting on the tarmac has also gone viral. In one frame, the two stealth fighters are seen, and the crews of the respective jets are seen looking at each other and taking pictures.

The Daily Aerial Display will include the two fighter jets and the American supersonic strategic bomber B-1B Lancer.

HAL relaunches HJT-36 as Yashas Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Chairman DK Sunil on Monday said the flagship jet training aircraft of HAL, which has been renamed 'Yashas' after extensive modifications to HJT-36, is very capable aircraft and will be a good replacement for the Kiran MK II.

Sunil told ANI that improvements in HJT-36 include improved radar and a spin characteristic.

"The HJT-36 was started in 2000. It flew, did a lot of certification tests but unfortunately, there was an incident after which we had to rework the design and the fuselage was extended. The radar was improved and the spin characteristic, which was a problem, has been fixed and we have also improved the cockpit," he said.