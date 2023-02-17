IIT-Madras develops electric flying taxi that is faster than a helicopter. Read here
- The startup claims that the electric flying taxi can travel 10 times faster than cars.
- The cost of one ride per passenger will be around two times more than what Uber usually charges for the same distance
The Indian Institute of Technology- Madras has developed an electric flying taxi, which they claim would be faster than a helicopter in ferrying passengers. The flying taxi was showcased at the Aero India show that took place in Bengaluru.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×