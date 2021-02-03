Aero India international air show in Bengaluru from today: All you need to know

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show will start today at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru amidst the coronavirus pandemic with the buzz around 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' push. During the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the DRDO export compendium, a new Procedure for Design, Development and Production of Military Aircraft and Airborne Stores (DDPMAS) document and other documents.

Here is all you need to know about the 13th edition of the Aero India international air show

The Aero India international air show is organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Today, the government will formally seal the 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd which will be the biggest ever indigenous defence procurement programme. The contract will be signed between the Ministry of Defence and the HAL at the 'Aero India' aerospace exhibition in Bengaluru. A negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report (dated January 31, 9 am or later) is a must to attend the three-day event, where each day only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue in view of the pandemic.

As many as 601 exhibitors - 523 Indian and 78 foreign - and 14 countries have confirmed participation.

In the view of same, to avoid traffic congestions and maintain a free flow of traffic, the Bengaluru traffic police have put in place traffic diversions and alternative route arrangements. These modifications will be in effect from February 3 to February 5, between 5 am to 10 pm.

The DRDO will exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems.

One of the DRDO's major attractions will include flying displays of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and LCA Navy.

Over 300 products, technologies and innovations will be showcased in indoor, outdoor, static and flying displays at the biennial event.

Keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, multimedia-based presentations and product and technology brochures are being provided digitally for download based on QR code.

Aero India, known as Asia's largest defence and aerospace exhibition, is being held in Bengaluru from February 3-5.

