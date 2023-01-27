Bengaluru's civic authority issued a closure order for meat stands, non-vegetarian hotels, and eateries on Friday in ahead of the Aero India Show. Non-vegetarian food cannot be served or sold within ten kilometers of Yelahanka Air Force Station, according to a public notification from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Aero India Show will be conducted from 13 to 17 February.

The BBMP said, "It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20".

It stated that any infringement of this would result in penalties under the BBMP Act-2020 and Rule 91 of the 1937 Indian Aircraft Rules.

The non-vegetarian food that is left out in public spaces, according to BBMP officials, attracts a lot of scavenger birds, notably kites, who might cause accidents in mid-air.

According to Aero India's website, a total of 731 exhibitors have signed up for the airshow: 633 Indian and 98 foreign. With 13 successful editions held in Bengaluru since 1996, Aero India has established itself as one of the world's leading aerospace exhibits.

About Aero India Show

Aero India is an international aerospace exhibition organized by the Indian Ministry of Defence. The show is held biennially at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India. The event has been organized since 1996 and showcases the latest technology, products, and services from the global aerospace industry.

Aero India features a variety of exhibits, including aircraft, helicopters, engines, avionics, and other aerospace-related equipment and systems. The show also includes a flying display, during which aircraft from various manufacturers perform aerial demonstrations.

The exhibition also provides a platform for aerospace companies and organizations to network and form partnerships, as well as for governments and militaries to explore potential defence deals.

Aero India show attracts a large number of visitors, including aviation enthusiasts, military officials, and representatives from the aerospace industry. The event is considered one of the most important aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region and is a major opportunity for companies to showcase their products and services to potential customers.

(With inputs from PTI)