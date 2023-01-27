Aero India Show: Bengaluru civic body bans sale of non-veg items within 10 km of venue2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has ordered closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants from January 30 till February 20, in view of the Aero India Show
Bengaluru's civic authority issued a closure order for meat stands, non-vegetarian hotels, and eateries on Friday in ahead of the Aero India Show. Non-vegetarian food cannot be served or sold within ten kilometers of Yelahanka Air Force Station, according to a public notification from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
