Aerosol pollution: Maha could enter ‘highly vulnerable’ red zone in 2023

A study by Associate Professor Dr Abhijit Chatterjee and PhD scholar Monami Dutta from Bose Institute, Kolkata found that aerosol pollution in the state could move to ‘highly vulnerable’ red zone in 2023 if the state government continues to install Thermal Power Plants(TPPs) in the state
Maharashtra is likely to witness aerosol pollution in the state moving from ‘vulnerable’ orange zone to ‘highly vulnerable’ red zone in 2023. The change in aerosol pollution levels could lead to a drop in the visibility levels while posing a range of health problems for the citizens in the state.
As per a study titled ‘A deep insight into state-level aerosol pollution in India’ if Maharashtra continues to install Thermal Power Plants(TPPs) as observed in the past, it would enter the highly vulnerable zone, which could result in an increase in morbidity rate, drop in life expectancy and a host of health issues for people of the state.
The study is conducted Associate Professor Dr Abhijit Chatterjee and PhD scholar Monami Dutta from Bose Institute, Kolkata.
The study identifies thermal power plants, solid fuel burning and vehicular emissions as main sources of aerosol pollution in the state. While it states that emissions from thermal power plants increased from 31 per cent to 39 per cent between 2005 and 2019), mainly due to the increase in capacity and dependence on coal-based power generation.
According to the study's author Monami Dutta, Maharashtra must reduce the capacity of its thermal power plants by 41% (10 GW) in order to enter the blue zone. She suggested that the state government focus on reducing the current capacity by at least 10 GW in addition to limiting the approval of new thermal power plants.
As per Asar, a group that works for environmental causes, particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in high aerosol amounts includes sea salt, dust, sulphate, black, and organic carbon. It stated that these substances could be harmful if inhaled. Aerosol optical depth (AOD) is a proxy measurement for PM2.5 because it provides a quantitative estimate of the amount of aerosol in the atmosphere.
Maharashtra currently has an AOD between 0.4 and 0.5, placing it in the orange "vulnerable" zone. However, according to Dr. Chatterjee, the study's lead author, increased aerosol pollution is anticipated to raise the AOD above 0.5, which is the red zone (highly vulnerable).
