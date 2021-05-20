As the second wave of coronavirus rages across the country, the central government on Thursday issued new "easy to follow" guidelines regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour .

Explaining the possible routes the virus may take to infect a person, the document highlights the important role of masks, distance, sanitation and ventilation.

It particularly highlights how well-ventilated spaces can dilute the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other due to aerosol and droplets.

"Always Remember: People who show no symptoms can also spread the virus," the document says, adding that "Simple interventions and behaviour change can protect you and others from infection."

Transmission through aerosol, droplets and surfaces:

According to the document, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is released in the saliva and nasal discharge of an infected person through exhalation, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing, and sneezing etc.

While larger size droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces up to two metres from the infected person, smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air to distances up to 10 metres.

"Aerosols and droplets are key transmission mode of the Covid-19 virus. In closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area," the document says.

In addition to this, when someone touches a surface where the droplets have fallen, or the contaminated area, and touch their mouth, nose or eyes without washing their hands, they may get infected.

"These virus-laden droplets can survive on non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastic and stainless steel for a fairly long time," it adds.

How to save ourselves in this case?

Mask up

One must always wear a mask when they are around people.

People should wear a double layer mask or an N95 mask, which offers maximum protection, the new guidelines said.

"For double masking, wear a surgical mask, then wear another tight-fitting cloth mask over it," the advisory said, adding that those who do not have a surgical mask can wear two cotton masks together.

"Ideally surgical mask should be used only once, but when pairing, you can use it up to 5 times by leaving it in a dry place for 7 days after one use (ideally give it some sun exposure)," it said.

Ventilation at home, work spaces

According to the document, infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas, as virus particles get quickly dispersed.

It stresses that the potential for transmission lowers if the ventilation is adequate.

"Just as smells can be diluted by ventilation, the dangerous concentration of the virus can be reduced by ensuring that outdoor air flows in," it says.

For this purpose, the document says that fan placement is important.

"Avoid placing fans in a way that could potentially cause contaminated air to flow directly to someone else. Installing an exhaust fan is important. Keep exhaust fans running if the windows and doors are shut," it says.

In hutments, the document advises the installation of jaali or another simple air outlet that improves directional airflow and reduces viral load.

Further, in workspaces, the government has advised against running ACs while keeping windows and doors shut as it traps infected air inside the room. "Keep windows and doors ajar while the ACs are running to bring in clean air and dilute virus particles," it says.

"In buildings with central air-management systems improving central air filtration /increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited," the advisory adds.









