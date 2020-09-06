Home >News >India >AES claims lives of six children in Gorakhpur this year: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

AES claims lives of six children in Gorakhpur this year: UP CM

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2020, 05:01 PM IST ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that six children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome this year in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that six children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) this year in Gorakhpur.

Addressing an event organised on the sixth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj here, the Chief Minister said, "Gorakshpeeth always participated in various initiatives of the administration. Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj used to give priority to sanitation. In Gorakhpur, at least 600 children used to die due to AES every year during this time between 1977 and 2017."

"After we came into power in 2017, several people joined 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. With the efforts of everyone, this year, six children died due to AES, which means that we have controlled over 99% deaths," he added.

Recalling the steps taken by late Avaidyanathji Maharaj as a proponent of Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath said, "He strongly opposed the ideology which was weakening the Hindu society. Being a proponent of Sanatan Dharma, he continued to propagate its principle throughout his life."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v India - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 5, 2019 India's MS Dhoni in action (Photo: Reuters)

Dhoni didn't play to please the aesthete, he played to win

7 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

NEET, JEE: Yogi Adityanath says UP govt in favour of holding exams

1 min read . 28 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout