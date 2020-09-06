AES claims lives of six children in Gorakhpur this year: UP CM

Addressing an event organised on the sixth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj here, the Chief Minister said, "Gorakshpeeth always participated in various initiatives of the administration. Mahant Avaidyanathji Maharaj used to give priority to sanitation. In Gorakhpur, at least 600 children used to die due to AES every year during this time between 1977 and 2017."