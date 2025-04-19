Affair ends in murder plot: Meerut woman laces husband’s tea with rat poison, stages it as suicide

A 25-year-old woman and her lover have been arrested in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly murdering her husband by poisoning him and then strangling him with a rope, as reported by News18. The pair reportedly attempted to stage the crime scene to make it appear as a suicide.

According to officials, the accused—identified as Rekha—allegedly mixed rat poison into a cup of tea and served it to her husband, Kehar Singh, on Sunday. Afterward, she called her lover, Pintu, to the house.

According to a report by News18, the couple strangled Singh with a rope and hung his body in an attempt to make the murder look like a suicide.

They had planned to live together, which motivated them to commit this extreme act. The following day, Singh's body was found hanging in his rented room, with the door locked from the inside.

“The post-mortem report clearly indicates death by strangulation, though the closed room suggested a suicide. We are investigating all possible angles," said Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra.

“They first gave him poison. When he became unconscious, they strangled him with a rope and then used the same rope to hang his body from the ceiling to make it look like suicide," the FIR stated, as reported by News18.

A murder case has been registered against Rekha and Pintu at the Fatehganj Paschimi police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Ashok.