'Affair', 'parental pressure' reasons for student suicide in Kota, says Rajasthan minister1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:57 PM IST
In 2023 alone, 25 student deaths by suicides in Kota were reported, as per official data.
Amid the rising cases of suicides in Kota gaining political momentum, Rajasthan Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal claimed that cases among students are happening due to “affairs" and “parental pressure", reported India Today on 13 September.
