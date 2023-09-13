Amid the rising cases of suicides in Kota gaining political momentum, Rajasthan Cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal claimed that cases among students are happening due to “affairs" and “parental pressure", reported India Today on 13 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the recent death of a 16-year-old girl in Kota, Dhariwal said, as quoted by the news website, "There is a need to investigate each and every case. In the case of the girl from Jharkhand who died today, it was found out that she had an affair due to which she died. She has left a letter."

Earlier on Tuesday, a 16-year-old student -- preparing in Kota for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) -- was found hanging in her room.

The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken, said Amar Chand, an assistant of sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station.

Richa Sinha, a Class 11 student, had relocated from Ranchi to Kota earlier this year to enroll in a coaching institute. No suicide note was recovered from her room, leaving the police to initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her suicide. The body has been transferred to MBS Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"There is a need to go into why students die by suicide. There have been cases where students have committed suicide due to affairs. A boy comes from Bihar and finds out he does not have as much calibre to perform as other students who stay with him do. He could also die by suicide due to peer pressure," he added.

The minister also held "parental pressure" as another reason for the suicide cases, adding, "There is parental pressure to perform as well."

Kota suicides' data: According to Rajasthan Police data, the figure was 15 in 2022, 18 in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015.

However, no student suicide was reported in Kota in 2020 and 2021, as coaching institutes were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023 alone, 25 student deaths by suicides in Kota were reported.

