Affected by COVID pandemic, PM-KUSUM scheme gets 3-year extension till 2026
After the COVID pandemic hampered the progress of PM-KUSUM scheme in rural areas, the government has extended the scheme till 2026
To boost the solar power installation in rural areas under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) PM-KUSUM scheme, the government has extended it till March 2026.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×