To boost the solar power installation in rural areas under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) PM-KUSUM scheme, the government has extended it till March 2026.

The extension will help in compensating the impact of pandemic on PM-KUSUM's implementation. The centre had launched this scheme in 2019 to add solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022. The government had planned to infuse ₹34,422 crore of funding in the scheme.

The Minister of New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, said the ministry had conducted a third party evaluation of the scheme, where it was found that the it could not bear desired result till now due to the COVID uncertainty. Hence, following the third party recommendation, the centre will extend the scheme till 2026.

"The pace of implementation of PM-KUSUM was significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also conducted a third party evaluation of the scheme and based on the recommendations, the scheme has been extended till 31.3.2026," R K Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, several state implementing agencies had sought extension in the timeline for the completion of projects under the scheme.

The progress of the scheme is constantly monitored by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The ministry used to take inputs from the state implementation agencies in the form of monthly progress reports.

About PM-KUSUM

The scheme aims to boost solar capacity to provide energy security to Indian farmers. At the same time, the scheme helps in achieving the aim by increasing India's share of solar power generation. PM-KUSUM consists of three main components.

Component A focuses on the installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by setting up small power plants of capacity of 2 MW. These power plants will be set up by farmers, panchayats, cooperatives, farmer producers,etc, in barren land.

Component B lays emphasis on the installation of 20 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps. Under this component, government will support individual farmers in setting up solar pumps of a capacity up to 7.5 HP.

Under component C, the government will work for the solarisation of 15 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps.