Affluent, urban Indians are early adopters of technology: YouGov

New Delhi : India has a high proportion of early technology adopters, who are eager to buy new products as well as adopt new technology, according to a whitepaper by YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm.

The findings reveal habits and attitudes of early tech adopters across 25 markets worldwide, including France, Germany, India, Indonesia, UK and US.

YouGov data reveals that almost a fifth of consumers across 25 markets are early adopters of technology, with 9% saying they are “actively on the lookout" for new devices and services (dedicated followers), and another 9% saying they’re “always keen" to use new products as soon as they’re available (first wave consumers).

In India, one in three (30%) belong to the “dedicated followers" group and a fifth (19%) to the “first wave consumers." Latecomers account for just 15% of the online population. The second wave make up 17% of the Indian online population while discerning customers make up another 20%.

The early adopters are a lucrative group for anyone in the technology sector. By demographics, they tend to be younger, male and affluent.

In India, specifically, early adopters skew towards the 18-34 years demographic to a greater extent than many other surveyed markets, says YouGov. When it comes to personal disposable income, a third of early adopters have between ₹10,001 and ₹50,000 per month to spend on themselves. In terms of attitudes, the early adopter group in India tends to be aspirational and is comfortable taking risk with their money. They enjoy testing new products before they go on sale. Their attitudes appear consistent with the public in some areas but deviate from them in other important areas.

Dedicated followers, for example, are twice more likely than the public to take the opinions of celebrities and influencers into account when making a purchase. A similar difference is visible when looking at their attitudes towards brands, where they are more likely to say that brands must connect with customers in real life in order to be successful. Dedicated followers’ affinity towards social media also stands important for brands, as they are more likely to seek experiences that make for great content on social media. Therefore, if a brand wants to engage with these new tech enthusiasts, they should approach them with enticing ways rather than mundane marketing gimmicks.

“YouGov’s whitepaper shows that India has a substantial proportion of early tech adopters, with a high appetite for technology as well as high engagement with it," says Russell Feldman, Director of Digital, Media and Technology research at YouGov.

The key differences arise in the usage of internet for online productivity applications such as word processors, where 44% early adopters use the internet for this purpose as compared to 32% online population. There are notable differences while using the internet for buying/ browsing services online (57% vs 47%), and usage of cloud-based apps (53% vs 44%).

There is a difference even in terms of their usage of internet. Early adopters are more likely to engage in every category of digital activity such as browsing, email, messaging and streaming. For example, six in ten (63%) early adopters use online banking as compared to 54% of the online public. It’s a similar story with buying and browsing for goods online and streaming entertainment.

The aspirational and risk-taking nature of these tech enthusiasts makes them a lucrative group for those in the business of technology. Therefore, understanding audience demographics, sentiments and trends within the sector is key for brands looking to target this highly engaged group of consumers, he adds.









