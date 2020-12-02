Affluent, urban Indians are early adopters of technology: YouGov

Dedicated followers, for example, are twice more likely than the public to take the opinions of celebrities and influencers into account when making a purchase. A similar difference is visible when looking at their attitudes towards brands, where they are more likely to say that brands must connect with customers in real life in order to be successful. Dedicated followers’ affinity towards social media also stands important for brands, as they are more likely to seek experiences that make for great content on social media. Therefore, if a brand wants to engage with these new tech enthusiasts, they should approach them with enticing ways rather than mundane marketing gimmicks.