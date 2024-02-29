Affordable Excellence: OTTplay Premium and KCCL Introduce High-Speed Internet and Premium OTT Content at Just Rs. 616
Delivering top-notch entertainment and high-speed internet at Rs. 616Access to SunNXT, Sony Liv, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, Distro TV, Namma Flix, ALT Balaji, Play Flix, iStream, Fancode, Dollywood Play, Shorts TV, and Raj Digital.
In a strategic move to meet the escalating global demand for high-speed internet and diverse entertainment options, OTTplay Premium, India’s first AI-powered streaming platform, has joined forces with Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL), the largest Multiple System Operator (MSO) in Kerala and a top-ranking MSO with the largest connection base in India.