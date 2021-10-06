The 30+ days past due (dpd) for some select AHFCs increased to 7.2% as of June 30, 2021, from an estimated 3.2% as of March 31, 2021, though headline 90+ dpd remained under control, it said. With steady improvement in collection efficiencies since June 2021, forward bucket movement is likely to be contained for most players, though resolution/rollbacks could take longer as it would be difficult for the borrowers of these AHFCs to clear multiple instalments at the same time, Saggar said.