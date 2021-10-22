NEW DELHI : Affordable internet connectivity and technology-based infrastructure are the only ways to improve the education sector in the country and total reliance on physical infrastructure will not be sufficient, according to NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant.

Integration of technology in education system will address the digital divide and revolutionize education in rural areas, advocacy group Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) said in a statement quoting Kant as saying at a virtual event.

“India’s performance on learning outcomes still needs a lot to be desired. That will not happen in the traditional method of teachers training. The only way we will improve our learning outcomes is to use technology to leapfrog in a very big way," Kant said.

Under the government’s aspirational district programme, which has the most backward and difficult districts, learning materials and coaching for competitive exams are being provided free of cost. A comprehensive edtech architecture will lead to access to learnings, especially to disadvantaged groups, Kant said.

Kant expressed confidence that India was set to become the edtech capital of the world. “We will ensure that not only students but also the country benefits. Technology will enable us to spread better education to villagers and make a quantum jump in education," Kant said.

Byju Raveendran, co-founder and chief executive officer of education technology company Byju’s, who also attended the event, said edtech offered an opportunity for students to learn and it can make India a global talent pool for teachers. “Access to good teachers in small-towns is a challenge. There are areas where we can improve the way students learn, creating formats which are appealing for them to become self-learners or active learners," Raveendran was quoted as saying.

