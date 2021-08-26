India's top priority at the moment is to evacuate all Indian personnel from Afghanistan , where the situation is "critical", said Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday at an all-party meeting.

“Our focus is on evacuation and the government is doing everything to evacuate people," Jaishankar said.

“Under operation 'Devi Shakti', we have done six evacuation flights. We have brought back most of the Indians but not all of them, as some of them could not make it for the flight yesterday. We will definitely try and bring out everybody. We have also brought out some Afghan citizens," said Jaishankar.

“The government is very strongly committed to ensuring full evacuation as soon as possible and also seeing that in terms of any international decisions which are made, any gatherings that are there, that our role is recognized. There will be many more meetings in the coming days," he added.

As per the evacuation data shared among the participants at the meet, the government has evacuated --175 Embassy Personnel, 263 other Indian Nationals, 112 Afghan Nationals including Hindus and Sikhs, 15 third-country nationals and the total figure stood at 565.

The document also said the government also facilitated the evacuation of Indians by other agencies.

#WATCH "Govt strongly committed to ensuring full evacuation as soon as possible, doing everything to bring back our people from Afghanistan," says EAM Dr S Jaishankar after briefing all-party panel on the Afghanistan situation pic.twitter.com/GWkMZJUMOz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Asked about the government's approach towards the Taliban, he told reporters that the situation in Afghanistan has not settled down. "You will have to keep patience: Let the situation settle down."

Referring to the strong bond between India and Afghanistan, Jaishankar said, "Our strong friendship with the people of Afghanistan is reflected in the more than 500 projects we have there. This friendship will continue to guide us. India's footprint and activities naturally keep in mind the ongoing changes."

Besides Jaishankar, Union minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the briefing on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power there last week.

The meeting went on for three and half hours and 37 leaders from 31 parties participated.

Further, the government also stated that the Taliban has broken the promises made in the Doha agreement.

Among other things, the Doha pact, inked between the Taliban leaders and the US in February 2020, envisaged religious freedom and democracy, with a government in Kabul that represented all sections of Afghan society.

After the meeting, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said: “This is the entire country's problem. We have to work together for the interests of people and the nation. They told us to wait and watch. All parties have taken the same view."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.