India will likely bring back nearly 180 people from Kabul in a military aircraft tomorrow amid a scramble by various nations to evacuate their citizens before the 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the war-ravaged country.

Those being evacuated include Indians and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, people familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

The aircraft carrying around 180 people is likely to reach the national capital tomorrow morning.

Over 800 people evacuated

Under its mission 'Operation Devi Shakti', the country has already evacuated over 800 people in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Kabul after it was captured by the Taliban on 15 August.

Thousands of people from Afghanistan have been crowding around the Kabul airport for more than a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

Several G-7 leaders on Wednesday requested US President Joe Biden to extend the 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of American troops. However, Biden said the US is trying to stick to the timetable.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st. The sooner we can finish, the better. Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops," he said.

In the last few days, India has stepped up efforts to evacuate its citizens as well as its Afghan partners from Kabul in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital and other parts of the country.

On Tuesday, 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were airlifted to Delhi from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to the Tajik city.

India evacuated 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights on Sunday.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy on August 16.

The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people, including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians, from Kabul on August 17.

India has been carrying out evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

Speaking at a think-tank, US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino said that there has been close cooperation between India and the US Central command in evacuating people from Afghanistan.

He said the US is committed to ensuring the safe evacuation of all its citizens as well as those from its partner countries.

Personnel from the US central command have been handling the security at the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul.

