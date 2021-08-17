Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed all concerned officials to undertake necessary measures to ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days.

PM Modi said, "India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance".

Today's meeting was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The External Affairs Minister is out of India and hence didn't attend the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by top government officials including Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, NSA Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and India's Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon were also present at the meeting. Ambassador Tandon was on the evacuation flight from Kabul that landed in Jamnagar earlier today.

The CCS was briefed in detail on the current and evolving security and political situation in Afghanistan, according to a PTI report.

The CCS was also briefed on the recent evacuations of Indian Embassy officials and some members of the Indian community, as well as some members of Indian media.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace.

India on Tuesday said the evacuation of its staff from Kabul has been completed and the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital in view of the prevailing situation in that country.

The country has brought back the Indian ambassador and all its staff members from its embassy in Kabul in two military transport aircraft in the wake of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital after its takeover by the Taliban.

The Centre is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan. It has also been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Afghanistan including calling for their immediate return to India.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.