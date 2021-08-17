PM Modi was updated when the flight took off to Afghanistan and brought Indian 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff to Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant touch with the officials over the situation concerning the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and was taking stock of the situation till late at night on Monday, sources said.
He was updated when the flight took off to Afghanistan and brought Indian 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff to Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.