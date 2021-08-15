Afghan crisis: Taliban order fighters to enter Kabul

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Afghan crisis: Just hours after saying they won't take Kabul by force, Taliban on Sunday announced that their forces will enter some parts of the capital city of Afghanistan. “Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says in order to prevent looting and chaos their forces will enter some parts of Kabul, Afghanistan and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces. He asks the people to not panic from their entrance into the city," news agency ANI quoted TOLO News as reporting.

This comes soon after it was confirmed that Ashraf Ghani had resigned as President and left the country for Tajikistan. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, confirmed Ghani had left in an online video. "He left Afghanistan in a hard time, God hold him accountable," Abdullah said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has informed that embassy staff in Kabul are leaving the facility and moving to the airport. US diplomats were being ferried by helicopters to the city's airport, where US troops are being flown in to provide security amid an exodus of Americans and their local allies and other foreigners in the face of the militants' lightening advance, Reuters reported.

